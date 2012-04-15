Technology Demonstration of Remote IP Monitoring for Broadcast Program Feeds

Grass Valley, California, 15 April 2011 – Ensemble Designs and ImmediaTV will feature a technology demonstration of remote IP monitoring for broadcast feeds during the National Association of Broadcasters Convention in Las Vegas, 16 – 19 April 2012. The technology demonstration will be featured at Ensemble Designs' booth N2524.

The ImmediaTV MPEG encoder output is integrated into the Ensemble router control system so that video and audio can be monitored from any location. An SDI output from the router is fed to the ImmediaTV encoder which delivers an MPEG stream via TCP/IP to the facility's house network. That stream is recognized by the Ensemble Avenue router control system and is embedded into the router's web-based control window.

This integration could be used by a chief engineer at a transmitter site, or even at home, to remotely monitor the station's program feed. Any location that doesn't have easy access to SDI on coax can instead use an iPad or PC to monitor a video feed. A lighting director or floor director on location could use an iPad to walk around and make adjustments to the feed.

A computer or iPad can be used to browse to the IP address of the Avenue router in order to to see all of the router sources. The StreamView window in the lower right corner is the video coming from the ImmediaTV MPEG encoder.

The Avenue router has a flexible matrix design which allows the user to configure the precise number of inputs and outputs. The design is future-proof, allowing the router to be easily reconfigured to a different matrix size at any time that a TV station or post house needs to change or grow. If a facility has, for example, more sources than destinations, the router could be configured to meet that need.

ImmediaTV is based in Silicon Valley and provides high performance MPEG-4 AVC video compression, digital video transport, and digital video processing solutions for the IPTV, professional broadcast, enterprise video delivery, and streaming video markets.

Based in Grass Valley, California, Ensemble Designs is in their 21th year of business and is a leading provider of signal processing and infrastructure products to the professional broadcast industry, and other government and commercial applications. Customers include RAI, CBS News, NASA, Major League Baseball, Olympic Broadcast Organisation, Sky, ESPN, The Moving Picture Company and TVNZ.

