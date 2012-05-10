Robert Juliat Hires Alan Keen As Part of Its American Team

Robert Juliat (RJ) is pleased to announce that Alan Keen has joined its American team. Alan joins RJ with more than twenty years experience in design, sales, and management within the theatrical lighting industry. He will be responsible for strengthening relationships with current dealers, specifiers and end-users, while actively identifying and establishing new opportunities and relationships.

Fred Lindauer, Robert Juliat USA Managing Director, states, "I am thrilled that Alan is part of our team. He shares my desire to provide prompt and enthusiastic customer support and I am confident that his knowledge and experience will be instrumental in growing our business."

"I am excited about the opportunity of working with Robert Juliat," Keen comments. "Robert Juliat manufactures high quality and innovative products for the entertainment and architectural lighting industries and I look forward to sharing our message, building upon our current associations, and developing new relationships."

Prior to joining Robert Juliat, Alan worked with Production Resource Group (PRG), Genlyte -Entertainment Technology (now Philips Entertainment), and Electronic Theatre Controls (ETC).

Alan can be reached at (203) 623-0041 or alan@robertjuliatamerica.com

About Robert Juliat

Robert Juliat is a three-generation, independent family-run company dedicated to the manufacturing of professional stage lighting products. Robert Juliat lights are used by customers who include Cirque du Soleil, Celine Dion, New York's Lincoln Center, LA's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, Bruce Springsteen, Disney Theme Parks, Carnegie Hall, The San Francisco Opera and Ballet, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Comedie Francaise, The Sydney Opera House, plus theatres, schools and public venues around the world.

R&D, production and the company headquarters are based in the village of Fresnoy-en-Thelle, 50 km north of Paris. Robert Juliat USA is located in Wallingford, Connecticut. For more information visit www.robertjuliatamerica.com.

