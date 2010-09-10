EDITSHARE INTRODUCES NEW LIGHTWORKS CAPABILITIES AT IBC 2010

With its open source debut just around the corner, EditShare gives a “technical taste” of Lightworks’ progressive collaborative editing features

AMSTERDAM – September 9, 2010 –EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage, is pleased to announce Lightworks 2010 in time for this year’s International Broadcasting Convention (IBC). Academy® and Emmy® award-winning Lightworks was introduced in 1989 as the first and most advanced professional editing system on the market. Its intuitive controls, real-time synchronization, and editing features remain unmatched by top industry alternatives. Since EditShare’s acquisition of Lightworks in August 2009, developers have been working around the clock to perfect new and improved software and hardware features. The results are unmatched; Lightworks now has progressed into a versatile and open collaborative editor.

Advanced Stereoscopic Editorial Workflow

Lightworks 2010’s streamlined stereoscopic editorial workflow allows anyone – regardless of past stereoscopic knowledge – to edit in 3D. Editors simply need to go about their normal editing routine while Lightworks tracks and synchronizes the left-eye and right-eye silently in the background. All 3D processing is done in real time, harnessing the power of fast GPUs. Lightworks 2010 also offers an array of stereoscopic outputs, including side-by-side dual stream and anaglyph, through SDI or DVI.

Mix-and-Match Formats

Now qualified for ProRes, DNxHD, AVC-Intra, RED, DPX, P2, and XDCAM HD formats, Lightworks collaborates seamlessly with Avid and Final Cut Pro. With support for EditShare’s unique Universal Media File technology, Avid, Final Cut Pro, and Lightworks editors can share the exact same media files and exchange sequences with no transcoding, re-linking, duplicating media, or re-rendering.

“We are breaking down barriers at EditShare. In addition to advanced stereoscopic workflows, Lightworks now supports almost any media format to maximize creative potential,” says James Richings, Managing Director of EditShare EMEA. “We are also extremely pleased with the new advanced Project Sharing capabilities, which actualize an entirely new form of real-time collaborative editing. No saving or updating is necessary; editors can work together flawlessly and see changes as they occur. We look forward to IBC’s attendees seeing all the remarkable new features at this year's show.

Lightworks 2010’s New Features

Software

• New user interface

• Windows® 7 support

• New advanced project sharing

• ProRes support

• DNxHD support

• RED and RED Rocket support

• DPX – 10-bit and 16-bit

• Stereoscopic import and editorial support

• Stereoscopic output (dual stream, side-by-side, and anaglyph)

• Native 2K resolution support

• Output through DVI in different resolutions up to 2K (and 3D)

• New project browser

Hardware

• HP workstations - qualified configurations

EditShare will be exhibiting the new Lightworks solution at the 2010 IBC Exhibition on stand 7.E20. A press briefing will be held at the stand on Sunday, September 12th, from 16:00 to 16:30. Press can download image resources at

http://www.editshare.com/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=144 &Itemid=198

About EditShare Complete Collaboration Products

EditShare’s Storage Series and XStream Series shared storage solutions enable editors and compositors to easily and economically share media and work collaboratively, regardless of the platform or application. Users connected to an EditShare network can seamlessly access in real-time a common pool of media files. Source material, work in progress, and finished packages are shared and instantly available to all users on the EditShare network. The rules-driven workflow ensures that no data is ever overwritten or accidentally destroyed.

EditShare Flow, Lightworks, Geevs, and Ark bookend the shared production storage workflows with advanced asset management, editing, and distribution capabilities. The integrated solutions provide a highly scalable, end-to-end media management workflow.

About EditShare LLC

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions. For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

©2010 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare is a trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

Email janice@zazilmediagroup.com

Tel: +1 (617) 817 6595