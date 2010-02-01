LINEAR ACOUSTIC EXPANDS PRESENCE IN ASIA WITH OPENING OF NEW BEIJING OFFICE

Business Development Director Daniel Wang (Wang Zherun) to Drive Expansion, Provide Support to Asian Customers

LANCASTER, PA. – Linear Acoustic, the leading authority in loudness control solutions for digital television, is continuing its expansion into Asia with the opening of its new regional office in Beijing, China. In addition, Linear Acoustic has also expanded its commitment to its customers in the region with the hiring of Daniel Wang (Wang Zherun) as director of business development, Asia.

“Linear Acoustic has had an incredible year assisting networks and TV stations around the world with the transition to digital television,” says Christina Carroll, senior vice president, global sales for Linear Acoustic. “Now, as Asian countries begin to focus on their own digital TV transition, we are excited to have a ‘home base’ in the region, led by Daniel, where customers will have access to our unparalleled experience, solutions and support that will make their switch easier than ever.”

Previously, Wang served as business development manager for digital entertainment company DTS, Inc. In addition, he also worked for China’s State Administration of Radio, Film and Television (SARFT) as the department manager of the Academy of Broadcasting Science’s Hi-Tech Center. With Wang's experience at SARFT and DTS, it was only natural for him to transition to Linear Acoustic, where he can now offer broadcasters complete audio end-to-end solutions. The Linear Acoustic line features award-winning products for audio processing, monitoring, quality control and high-density distribution from ingest to post-production to final transmission.

In his new position at Linear Acoustic, Wang will be located in Beijing and will therefore have the opportunity to travel to customers around the region, including Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, India, Thailand and the Philippines, giving Linear Acoustic a truly local presence. Both potential and current customers in Asia will benefit from increased on-site technical and customer support, with services ranging from product recommendation to the design of customized loudness control solutions. Customers will also have direct access to Linear Acoustic technical seminars, product demonstrations and training facilitated by Wang.

“I am excited for this wonderful opportunity to assist in developing the vision and strategy for Linear Acoustic in the region,” says Wang. “Broadcasters in Asia are eager to purchase high-quality audio processing products that will be an asset to their stations during the digital television transition. With the increased visibility of the Linear Acoustic brand here in Beijing, there’s an enormous opportunity to be a major part of the movement in the area and to help broadcasters achieve stable, dynamic 5.1 surround sound for Asian audiences.”

About Linear Acoustic:

Linear Acoustic is the leading authority in multichannel loudness control, upmixing, and distribution solutions for digital television. The company designs and manufactures the AEROTM range of audio processing and loudness control solutions, e2™ (e-squared) multichannel audio backhaul and distribution, and MetaMAX™ metadata processing products and licenses key technologies to OEM partners. The company is actively involved in standards and practices creation as a member of the ATSC and by participating in other international standards groups, is a sustaining member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), and is a premier member of the Sports Video Group. Linear Acoustic provided its UPMAX:neo™ 5.1-channel upmixer and technical services for NBC’s coverage of the 2008 Beijing Summer Games and is proud to be providing new technology and services for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Games. Linear Acoustic is a member of the Telos group of companies along with Omnia and Axia. More information about Linear Acoustic is available at www.linearacoustic.com.