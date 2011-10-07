Dataton unleashes WATCHOUT version 5 at prolight+sound, Shanghai

See Dataton at prolight+sound, Shanghai, Stand W5A22, 11-14 October 2011, New Expo Center, Shanghai, China

Stereoscopic playback, 3D effects, and iPad control shown for first time in Shanghai Dataton and Audio Visual Technique will be launching the brand new version 5 of WATCHOUT multi-display production and playback system at prolight+sound, Shanghai.

Kenneth Cheung of Audio Visual Technique says: “We’re delighted to showcase our technology at prolight+sound and expect it to receive a tremendous reception. WATCHOUT is extremely popular with our partners and, after our success at the Shanghai EXPO, we have supplied it to new installations and special events.”

As well as exhibiting at the show, AVT and Dataton will be hosting seminars throughout the show for partners in China to give them the latest, hands on product information.

Dataton WATCHOUT™ version 5 is already making waves in the international audio-visual marketplace where it has received several industry prizes and accolades, including the prestigious Media Server product category in the Commercial Integrator Awards. WATCHOUT was also recognized with an award for Best Show Control Product at the Infocomm/Rental and Staging New Product Awards.

Fully scalable, software-based and requiring no proprietary hardware, WATCHOUT orchestrates still images, animations, graphics, video, sound and live feeds into a single impressive show across multiple display areas, either soft-edge blended or scattered.

Fredrik Svahnberg, Marketing & Communications Manager at Dataton says: “Presentations have never been more creative, accessible or as easy to utilize and are incorporated from the direct feedback and requests from our partner base. We are extremely excited to be bringing WATCHOUT version 5 in China at prolight+sound.”

New features of Dataton WATCHOUT include:

3D effects and stage preview

Prominent among the upgraded feature set is a new 3D Effects and Stage Preview option. WATCHOUT version 5 lets you position and rotate all media objects in 3D space. What's more, with 3D motion paths images and video fly through space any way you want. The preview can be rotated to view the stage from the most appropriate vantage point, all while staying true to the simplicity and ease of use that's the hallmark of WATCHOUT.

Stereoscopic playback

Still on the 3D theme, version 5 is also the first iteration of WATCHOUT to offer seamless Stereoscopic Playback. Since WATCHOUT already knows about all the 3D aspects of any presentation through its award-winning user interface, stereoscopic projection comes along for the ride, with little or no additional production effort.

Let’s get interactive

Version 5 also allows shows driven by WATCHOUT to be opened up to more interaction, allowing users to not only position, rotate and move all media objects in 3D, but also for these tools to be used interactively. WATCHOUT understands virtually any kind of device or external system, allowing you to connect sensors and control sources – like iPads – directly to on-screen elements such as images, video, live feeds and more.

Multiple outputs

WATCHOUT is also keeping pace with the latest developments in computer and graphics hardware. Version 5 now offers support for multi-head output cards, meaning that up to six displays can now be driven off one suitably equipped computer, all using a single WATCHOUT license.

www.watchout.com