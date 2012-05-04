Point Source Audio Conceives Miniature Lavalier Mic from its Popular Earworn Series

Novato, CA — Point Source Audio launches the new CO-7L Miniature Lavalier in response to customer demand for a lavalier version of its flagship CO-7 earworn microphone.

The new CO-7L Miniature Lavalier fills a need for speakers in broadcast or theatre production who generally prefer or need an “invisible” option. The CO-7L element is extremely small so it can be cleverly hidden in the hairline, behind a button, or even attached to eyeglasses. It is also water-resistant to be more resilient against humidity and moisture stemming from breath or perspiration.

The CO-7L is a Miniature Omni-directional Condenser Lavalier Microphone that handles up to 140dB SPL, so it should be the choice for actors, broadcasters, presenters, or pastors looking for maximum intelligibility and clean, accurate reproduction. Additionally, the CO-7L is offered in multiple colors to allow matching or blending to hair, skin or clothing.

Customers that love our CO-7 Earworn Mic have been asking us for a sister lavalier for quite some time,” said Yvonne Ho, Vice President of Marketing for Point Source Audio. “There are definitely advantages and applications for both an earworn and lavalier; earworn mics are extremely easy to fit, while miniature lavs can be completely camouflaged.”

Availability & Pricing:

The CO-7L is shipping now and retails for $359 MSRP. The Miniature Lavalier is offered in a variety of terminations designed to work with all the most common wireless systems. Standard offerings are immediately available and special orders for custom wiring are welcomed as well.

Popular Standard Offerings:

CO-7L-AK - wired for AKG, available in Beige, Tan, Black

CO-7L-AT - wired for Audio-Technica, available in Beige, Tan, Black

CO-7L-SE - wired for Sennheiser Evolution Series, available in Beige, Tan, Black

CO-7L-SK - wired for Sennheiser SK Series, available in Beige, Tan, Black

CO-7L-SH - wired for Shure, available in Beige, Tan, Black

The CO-7L Miniature Lavalier is available at local pro-sound resellers and system integration contractors. To join the PSA Authorized Reseller Network, please contact sales@point-sourceaudio.com

