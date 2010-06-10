AUDIO PRECISION REDEFINES BEST IN CLASS FOR PRODUCTION TEST

New APx515 offers stunning performance, speed, and automation for $6200

AES Convention, London, May 24, 2010: Audio Precision, the recognized standard in audio test and measurement, today introduced the APx515, a new two channel audio analyzer optimized for production test and starting at only $6200 in the US.

Despite its low cost, APx515 still has excellent performance, with a typical THD+N of -106 dB, 24-bit FFTs, and 192k digital I/O. With respect to the other instruments in the APx Series, it sits just below the APx525, whose lower THD+N and chip-level connectivity options make it more appropriate for R&D.

Comprehensive production test in 3 seconds, easy automation AND low cost

With the High Speed Test option, APx515 can make all the key audio measurements in less than three seconds. In stand-alone mode, test sequences are created by selecting from a list of common audio measurements and saving a single project file. On an automated line, a etween vendors, R&D and production facilities anywhere in the world. For example, a test engineer using an APx525 can create a production test sequence and email it to a contract manufacturer whose APx515 will run the project natively. Performing quality assurance on the production line, the APx515 operator can save a recording of the actual output of a device under test and email it (along with the 515’s settings) in a single project back to Engineering for further analysis. Every APx515 sold comes with a three year warranty and includes an ISO17025 accredited calibration.

The right instrument for the job

With 14 models across four families, Audio Precision has the widest range of analyzers to serve every aspect of the pro and consumer audio device industry, from the most demanding engineers relying on the 2700 Series, APx585 and APx525 for cutting edge performance and interface design, to the ATS-2 and ATS-1 for service and quality assurance technicians, and now with APx515, fast, reliable and cost-effective production line test.

“AP is already the recognized standard in the R&D world,” says Bruce Hofer, co-Founder and head analog engineer of Audio Precision. “APx515 adds another best in class analyzer, this time at the production test price point. So now manufacturers can rely on AP on the factory floor same as they do on the engineer’s bench.”

Price & Availability

The APx515 costs $6200 in the USA (prices may vary outside the US). The High Speed Test, Advanced Engineering Measurements and Acoustic Response software options cost $500, $750, and $150 respectively. AP is accepting orders as of May 24, and the first unit will ship in August, 2010.

-ends-

About Audio Precision

Audio Precision is the recognized standard in audio test and measurement, with a broad portfolio of high performance audio analyzers designed to provide the right instrument for any audio test, including super low distortion, ultra high bandwidth, multichannel, HDMI or fast production test. Since 1984, AP has offered high performance audio analyzer instruments and applications to help engineers worldwide design and manufacture all types of consumer, professional and industrial audio products. For more information, visit http://ap.com.