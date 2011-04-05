Singular Software Presto For Final Cut Pro: Beta Now Available

Revolutionary synchronization application works alongside FCP to create engaging presentation videos; innovative tracking and automation technology syncs presenter, screen, and slides in just minutes

Vancouver, British Columbia –Singular Software™, developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, is pleased to announce the public beta of Singular Software Presto™ for Final Cut Pro®. The Singular Software Presto application dramatically simplifies the creation of presentation videos. The application’s sophisticated computer tracking and automation technology works alongside Final Cut Pro to automatically synchronize footage of the presenter, presentation slides, and a video taken of the screen – creating a polished video of the presentation in just minutes. “Singular Software Presto makes it fast and easy to go from raw recording to finished video. By using a number of layout templates, users can automatically create a customized professional presentation video, saving hours in the edit bay,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software.

How Does Singular Software Presto Work?

Users simply import video of the presenter, screen, and presentation slides into Final Cut Pro, and Singular Software Presto begins to work its magic. By automatically synchronizing the original slide images with video of the screen, Singular Software Presto creates a precisely timed slide track with bright slide images in place of the screen video. The application’s innovative tracking technology automatically captures the presenter to place alongside the slides in appealing two-up layouts, and the resulting video can be used as is or customized with the provided templates and wizards. Export the slide track back into Final Cut Pro for rendering, and users have a finished presentation video that took just minutes to create.

Availability of Singular Software Presto for Final Cut Pro

Singular Software Presto is currently available in public beta for Final Cut Pro. To download the beta, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

Singular Software will be showcasing Singular Software Presto for Final Cut Pro, as well as the company’s line of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals, at NAB 2011 in the Plug-in Pavilion. Visit booth SL3327F.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

