House Research Institute to Offer Free Hearing Screenings and Hi-Fi Earplugs at NAMM in Efforts to Curb Noise Induced Hearing Loss

Los Angeles – January 16, 2012 — The House Research Institute (HRI) [NAMM booth 1292, Hall E] announced that as part of its Sound Partners® program it is continuing its annual tradition of providing free hearing screenings to all attendees of the 2012 NAMM Winter Show on January 19 - 22 at the Anaheim Convention Center. By visiting the HRI booth, NAMM attendees can receive valuable information on noise induced hearing loss as well as Hi-Fi earplugs, which will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

During last year’s NAMM convention, the House Research Institute provided its free hearing screening services to more than 800 attendees. To accommodate screenings for those working on the show floor, the HRI booth will open early at 9:30 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Before making any other stops, NAMM attendees should come down to Hall E and make an appointment to have their hearing evaluated,” commented Marilee Potthoff, director of Community Education & Outreach at HRI. “Noise induced hearing loss is a major health problem in the sound industry, and can be completely avoided. We encourage those attending NAMM to do the right thing for their own hearing health by signing up for a screening.”

Anyone attending or exhibiting at NAMM is welcome to stop by the booth and inquire about a free hearing screening — appointments will be arranged on a first come, first served basis. In addition to providing free hearing screenings throughout the duration of the exhibition, HRI will also have plenty of informational handouts and literature on hearing protection and noise induced hearing loss.

Following are details on the hearing screenings:

Date/Time:

January 19, 20, 21 and 22, 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Sunday, until 5:00)

Location:

NAMM Convention, back of Hall E, Booth 1292

Licensed audiologists from the House Ear Institute and House Clinic will briefly counsel participants on their hearing screening results. All results are retained in a confidential patient database at HRI; people who have had screenings in prior years will easily be able to compare results to track any changes over time. For more information, visit http://www.houseresearch.org/.