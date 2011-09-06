LECTROSONICS TO CO-SPONSOR MULTIMIC, MULTI-SOURCE MIXING FOR LIVE EVENTS WEBINAR

Rio Rancho, NM – September 2011… Lectrosonics, recognized the world over as a leading manufacturer of wireless microphone systems and audio processing products, is pleased to announce its co-sponsorship of the forthcoming webinar MultiMic, Multi-Source Mixing for Live Events: DSP Audio Processing for Boardrooms, Courtrooms, Classrooms, and Multipurpose Venues. Scheduled for September 20th, this is an excellent opportunity for A/V professionals, system Integrators, contractors, acousticians, live sound, recording, and broadcast engineers, house of worship engineers, and others to gain insight into high quality, trouble-free audio for event production.

In this special NewBay Media Webcast, sponsored by Lectrosonics and produced by Sound & Video Contractor and Mix, participants will learn about system setup and connectivity, including TCP/IP addressability for remote control. Participants will learn valuable tips for fine-tuning auto-mixing functionality to ensure optimum gain before feedback, including the use of filters, delay, and noise suppression on a per-channel basis, along with centralized echo cancellation to guarantee a consistent program. Finally—recognizing that most boardrooms or lecture halls were not set up with audio as a priority—there will be tips and techniques for dealing with problematic environments.

The webinar will be moderated by Tom Kenny of Mix Magazine. Ted Hennings, Northwest Regional Technical Director for Swank Audio Visuals, and Chris Thomson, who has been a technical coordinator at Swank Audio Visuals, will be the program presenters.

As part of the webinar, participants will learn about the following:

• System Setup: The front and back panels

• Connectivity: In-house and to the world at large

• Noise Suppression and Echo Cancellation

• Using Pre-Programmed Effects

• Event Control

Karl Winkler, director of business development at Lectrosonics, commented on the forthcoming webcast. “With the rapid improvements being made in display technologies and videoconferencing functionality— not to mention the rise in multipurpose venue construction—the demand for quality audio in event production has never been higher—or more attainable. This program will clear the air of many common misunderstandings.”

MultiMic, Multi-Source Mixing for Live Events: DSP Audio Processing for Boardrooms, Courtrooms, Classrooms, and Multipurpose Venues is free. Interested parties are encouraged to register online at:

http://us.reg.meeting-stream.com/newbaymediallc_092011/default.aspx?cid=LSPR

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.

