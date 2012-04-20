ATTO Technology Powers High Performance Audio and Video Workflows
ATTO Technology, Inc., will be showcasing its extensive line of storage and network connectivity products in interactive workflow demonstrations at the 2012 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada April 16 through April 19. Through capture and ingest to content distribution, demonstration areas will highlight how ATTO powers high-performance audio and video workflows.
