New Singular Software PluralEyes Release Adds Support for Sony Vegas Pro 10

Award-winning synchronization application now supports the progressive advancements of Sony’s comprehensive editing suite

Vancouver, British Columbia -- Singular Software™, developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, is pleased to announce that its flagship product PluralEyes® is now available for Sony® Vegas® Pro 10. The recently released Sony Vegas Pro 10 editing suite contains a variety of groundbreaking enhancements including a fully customizable workspace, stereoscopic 3D editing capabilities, updated audio controls, native support for professional camcorder formats, Blu-ray™ disk authoring options, and more. “The Singular Software development team is consistently working to bring PluralEyes users quick compatibility for the newest versions of the industry’s most popular non-linear editing systems,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “The newest Vegas Pro release from Sony is no exception – there are a variety of superior enhancements that are continuing to stir up industry buzz. We want to make sure Version 10 users are able to leverage all of the same synchronization benefits that PluralEyes has to offer.”

The multi award-winning PluralEyes, with added support for Sony Vegas Pro 10, provides users with all of the same unique product features for managing multi-camera, multi-take, and dual-system audio productions. PluralEyes for Sony Vegas Pro 10 feature highlights include several options to sync from scratch or update sync with additional clips. “PluralEyes is well known among Vegas Pro users as the must-have tool for anyone working with dual-system sound and or multiple cameras,” says Dave Chaimson, VP of Worldwide Marketing, Sony. “Vegas Pro 10 has a host of new features, including stereoscopic editing capabilities. We are happy that PluralEyes has extended support for Vegas Pro 10, and are excited that users – whether working with SD, HD, DSLR and even 3D footage - can now all leverage its innovative technology for that perfect sync.”

About PluralEyes

A fan favorite among video producers of all skill levels; PluralEyes can be used for a wide-range of projects, from weddings and live events, to documentaries, commercials, indie films and more.

Recently honored with DV Magazine’s “Award of Excellence”; those that have reviewed PluralEyes continue to sing its praises. Director/Producer/Editor, J.R. Bookwalter, says: “[PluralEyes] will spare you from the tedious and time-consuming nightmares of syncing your footage and will let you get down to the business of doing what you do best: Editing your clips and getting paid. Can you afford to put a price tag on that?”

To read the rest of J.R.’s review of PluralEyes in DV Magazine, please visit: http://www.dv.com/article/99608.

To read more PluralEyes quotes and reviews, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/reviews.html.

PluralEyes for Sony Vegas Pro 10 Availability and Pricing

PluralEyes for Sony Vegas Pro 8.0c or later (32-bit) and 8.1 or later (64-bit) is available for Windows® XP®, Vista®, and Windows 7®. Users can purchase PluralEyes via the Singular Software website for $149 USD.

To download PluralEyes, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

Other PluralEyes Versions

PluralEyes for Adobe® Premiere® Pro (Windows® and Mac® OS® X), Final Cut® Pro, and Avid® Media Composer® (beta) is also available via the Singular Software website: http://www.singularsoftware.com/buy.html.

Students and instructors can also benefit from Singular Software’s academic discount of 50%, which can be applied to individual purchases of PluralEyes. For volume orders, please contact sales@singularsoftware.com.

You can test drive PluralEyes by downloading a fully functional 30-day free trial version from: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software PluralEyes is a registered trademark of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

