SOUND DEVICES DEBUTS NEW MIX ASSIST FEATURE FOR 788T DIGITAL AUDIO RECORDER AT IBC 2011

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 10, 2011—Sound Devices, specialists in production sound, is debuting Mix Assist, a new feature for the 788T Multi-Track Digital Audio Recorder, at this year’s IBC show (Hall 8, Stand E72). This new feature is available as a no-charge firmware update to all new and existing 788T customers.

Sound Devices 788T is a powerful, eight-input, 12-track digital audio recorder designed for sound engineers mixing on location for films, documentaries, episodic television and reality TV. As these applications are commonly dialog-heavy and unscripted, the new Mix Assist turns down unused microphones while instantly activating only microphones that are in use, making it easier to get clean dialog recordings. Mix Assist activates only one microphone per sound source, attenuating unused microphones by 15 dB.

“Mix Assist listens for the background noise level and adapts its algorithm as background noise levels change,” says Jon Tatooles, managing director of Sound Devices. “This feature is especially helpful for 788T users doing fast-paced, dialog-driven productions that need get clean dialog recordings. We look forward to introducing Mix Assist at IBC to our professional users worldwide.”

Building on the proven success of the 7-Series architecture, Sound Devices 788T Multi-Track Digital Audio Recorder boasts eight full-featured inputs that ensure superb audio quality, accept either microphone or line-level signals, provide 48-V phantom power for condenser microphones, offer peak limiters for microphone inputs and feature fully adjustable high-pass filters, all in a compact package. The 788T, like all Sound Devices products, is versatile and designed to withstand the physical and environmental extremes of field production. The front panel is gasketed for water resistance.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders and related audio equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The eleven-year old company designs and manufactures from its Reedsburg, WI, headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI, and Schaumburg, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.