Telos Alliance(TM) elevates Carroll, Harnack to new positions

CLEVELAND -- Jan. 12, 2012 -- Christina Carroll and Kirk Harnack, both familiar names to radio and TV broadcasters, are taking on new positions within The Telos Alliance(TM).

Ms. Carroll has been named Senior Vice President of Global Sales for all four Telos Alliance companies (Telos Systems, Omnia Audio, Axia Audio, and Linear Acoustic(R)). Mr. Harnack steps up from his position as Executive Director of Sales and Marketing to the newly-created role of Vice President, Telos Products.

"Our clients continually tell us how much they love both our products and the great customer service they receive, both before and after the sale," comments Marty Sacks, Chief Operating Officer of The Telos Alliance. "These new roles for Christina and Kirk will help ensure the development of even cooler products, while supporting our clients even better."

Christina Carroll has led the Linear Acoustic sales team since 2004, establishing a strong dealer network evidenced by the company's rapid growth. "The results of her leadership are stellar," says Sacks, "and I can't think of a better person to lead our entire sales team forward."

"We have four different but very complementary brands," Carroll says. "Each has an excellent reputation in the broadcast community. Overseeing sales for all our brands is an exciting opportunity for me, and will allow Kirk to focus his efforts on current and future Telos products."

Kirk Harnack has held positions as a Chief Engineer, owns several radio stations, and hosts the popular weekly netcast "This Week in Radio Tech." In his time with Telos, he has leveraged his experience in both marketing and sales, and brings plenty of new ideas to Telos' product development team.

"Kirk is brimming with creative ways to enhance our existing product lineup and guide us in creating new products," says Sacks. "I couldn't be more pleased that he is taking on this very important work."

"Telos -- the name itself means the philosophical concept of purpose," says Harnack. "Creativity comes from so many directions, and I'm delighted to both lead and coordinate some of our most clever engineering talent to continue building real solutions for broadcasters."

Ms. Carroll may be reached via email at christina@LinearAcoustic.com, and Mr. Harnack at kirk@TelosAlliance.com. For media information, please contact Clark Novak at +1.216.241.7225 or by email at cnovak@TelosAlliance.com, or contact Guy Hufferd at +1.717.735.3611 or by email at guy@linearacoustic.com.

