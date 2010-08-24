Wohler Adds PlayBox Technology to Its Worldwide Distributor Network

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aug. 24, 2010 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that PlayBox Technology Ltd., an international communications and IT company serving broadcast and corporate markets worldwide, has joined the Wohler distributor network. Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, and addressing client needs across the globe through regional offices, PlayBox Technology will act not only as a distributor and reseller of the full Wohler line, but also as a systems integrator, building Wohler monitoring products into client installations.

"Wohler has established a strong reputation for providing cost-effective products with advanced audio and video monitoring functionality," said Vasko Hristov, technical director at PlayBox Technology. "We're pleased to be offering Wohler's acclaimed product portfolio and look forward to leveraging the company's systems to provide our customers with the high-quality production and broadcast solutions they require."

PlayBox Technology is a leading manufacturer of "channel-in-a-box" solutions, and its innovative, scalable, and affordable solutions are tailored to the needs of each customer's workflow and business model. Solutions from PlayBox Technology today power more than 9,000 television channels in more than 100 countries.

"With numerous installations around the world, PlayBox Technology is a proven and trusted provider of sophisticated solutions for broadcast communications," said Renaud Desportes, Wohler technical director for EMEA. "Our close relationship with PlayBox Technology will be a valuable contribution toward the continued adoption of Wohler products in markets worldwide."

At IBC2010, PlayBox Technology, located in stand 8.C30, will have a variety of Wohler monitors on display. Information about Wohler and the company's products is available at www.wohler.com.

About Playbox Technology

PlayBox Technology is an international communications and information technology company serving the broadcast, corporate, and digital signage markets in more than 100 countries. It is dedicated to the research, design, development, and provision of the best products, systems, solutions, and services. With over 9,000 TV and branding channels powered by PlayBox Technology, chances are you have experienced our broadcast solutions for yourself. PlayBox Technology users cover a wide range of today's broadcast activities and include start-up TV channels, webcasters, DVB (IP/ASI) TV channels, interactive TV and music channels, film channels, remote TV channels, and disaster recovery channels as well as satellite, local, regional, national, and international broadcasters. Our broadcast technology is used to power PlayBox Digital Signage.

Website: www.playbox.tv

Contact: sales@playbox.tv

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. The San Francisco Bay Area-based company was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about Wohler and its solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

