Blackmagic Design Wins ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ from Digital Studio at CABSAT

Manchester, UK - March 9, 2012 - Blackmagic Design has been recognized as ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ by judges at the 8th annual Digital Studio Leadership Awards 2012 during the CABSAT convention in Dubai.

Blackmagic Design was chosen for their continued innovation in technology and work within the region, which includes work done with MediaCast, Blackmagic Design’s distributor in the Middle East.

“Blackmagic’s Design’s focus on product development in 2011 displayed an understanding of the industry and its needs. Blackmagic has been at the heart of a fundamental shift in the way artists, editors and creative professionals create and manage content,” said Chris Newbould, editor of Digital Studio.

“We are delighted to receive this award and recognition from the Digital Studio Award judges” said Grant Petty, CEO of Blackmagic Design. “The Middle Eastern community has been very supportive and their ongoing loyalty provides motivation to continue innovating high quality and high performance products for the industry.”

