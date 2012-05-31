Sennheiser’s Professional System Division Names B&H Photo Video “Dealer of the Year” for Third Year in a Row

OLD LYME, Conn. - May 30, 2012: The U.S. subsidiary of headphone and microphone manufacturer Sennheiser named B&H Photo Video its 2011 dealer of the year for excellent sales, customer support and comprehension of Sennheiser’s diverse line of professional audio systems and solutions.

"We are pleased to announce B&H as Dealer of the Year, Professional Systems,” said Jeff Alexander, vice president of sales and marketing for Sennheiser Electronic Corporation’s professional systems division. “Having achieved Dealer of the Year for three years in a row is quite an accomplishment. B&H remains an incredible resource to the professional audio community and is known for having one of the easy-to-use websites in the industry. We congratulate their entire team for their continued success and for their incredible ongoing customer commitment."

“We are extremely pleased to receive the Dealer of the Year Award from our friends at Sennheiser," commented John Pace, sales manager pro audio, B&H Photo. "We have enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship that has spanned many years. Our customers have come to rely on B&H for our Pro Audio expertise and Sennheiser for their superlative product line that fulfills the needs of all, from beginner to pro. We look forward to another year of continued success."

Caption:

L-R: Chris Clay, Sennheiser; Moses Spielman, purchasing, B&H; John Pace, sales manager - pro audio, B&H; Bill Dexter, pro audio professional, B&H; Brian Markham, director of sales, converging technologies, B&H.