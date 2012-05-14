GlobeCast Americas appoints Eddie Ferraro as head of North American sales

GlobeCast Americas has announced the appointment of Edward "Eddie" Ferraro as the company's new North American head of sales.

In his new position, Ferraro will be responsible for overseeing all permanent and contribution sales activities for GlobeCast across North America.

Ferraro will offer a range of solutions to North American broadcasters and content providers, including playout and origination, media asset management and content distribution via satellite and fiber, as well as ad-hoc contribution and special event services.

Ferraro has more than 16 years of technical sales experience across the media, entertainment and satellite communications industries. Prior to joining GlobeCast Americas, Ferraro served as VP of sales and business development at United Service Source.