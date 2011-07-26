Costa Rica's SoniVisión to Distribute Full Line of Sencore Transmission, Test and Measurement Product

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- July 26, 2011 -- Sencore today announced that it has signed a new reseller agreement with SoniVisión SA, a major distributor of broadcast equipment to the Costa Rican market. Based in the capital city of San Jose, SoniVisión will be distributing Sencore's signal monitoring, video delivery, and test and measurement products including the Hamlet line of SDI test instruments, the TXS 3453 transcoder, and the MRD 3187B receiver decoder.

"Major Costa Rican broadcasters such as Canal 7 and Canal 9, which just went on air with a new facility this year, are demanding a wider choice of options for receiver decoders. Now, by partnering with Sencore, we'll be able to provide a broader selection of not only receiver decoders, but also transcoders, modulators, and test and measurement equipment," said Filippo Ferlini, video broadcast sales executive at SoniVisión. "The Sencore line is well-known for advanced functionally, reliability, and first-rate technical support -- all of which are very important to our broadcast customers as they expand their service offerings throughout Costa Rica. We can better service our existing customers, and we'll now be able to attract new ones by expanding the depth and breadth of our solution set."

"An important part of our strategy for comprehensive market coverage in Latin America is to forge key partnerships in every country -- and SoniVisión is the ideal partner to bring Sencore solutions to the vibrant and fast-growing Costa Rica broadcast industry," said Tony Oehlerking, general manager of international business development at Sencore. "SoniVisión has an excellent reputation throughout Costa Rica and the company's expertise and industry relationships will help us reach new customers in this dynamic market."

About SoniVisión SA

For more than 35 years, SoniVisión has offered innovative audio/visual and electronic security solutions to customers in Costa Rica. The company's product offerings span the areas of communication studies, video equipment, electronic security, measuring instruments, pneumatic conveying systems, data storage, and recording media. For more information, visit www.sonivision.co.cr.

About Sencore

Sencore is an engineering leader in the development of high-quality signal transmission solutions for the broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, and telecommunications markets. The company's world-class portfolio includes video delivery products, system monitoring and analysis solutions, and test and measurement equipment, all designed to support system interoperability and backed by best-in-class customer support. Sencore products meet the rapidly changing needs of modern media by ensuring the efficient delivery of high-quality video from the source to the home. More information about Sencore is available at the company's website, www.sencore.com.

