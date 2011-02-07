THE RECORDING ACADEMY® PRODUCERS & ENGINEERS WING® ANNOUNCES SPONSORS FOR "SHAKEN RATTLED & ROLLED" GRAMMY® WEEK EVENT HONORING LEGENDARY PRODUCER T BONE BURNETT

Audio Industry Leaders Support the Fourth Annual GRAMMY® Week Gala

at The Village Recording Studios in Los Angeles

The P&E Wing's Annual Gathering Recognizes Achievements and Contributions

of the Music Industry's Production Community

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (Feb. 1, 2011) — The Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing® will celebrate its 10th Anniversary with a GRAMMY® Week event titled "Shaken Rattled & Rolled" honoring legendary producer T Bone Burnett for his commitment to excellence and ongoing support for the art and craft of recorded music. GRAMMY-winning artists Elton John and Leon Russell will serve as honorary event co-chairs at the event to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2011, at The Village Recording Studios in Los Angeles. GRAMMY Week culminates with the 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011, airing live on the CBS Television Network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The event is being held with the support of leading companies within the Musical Instrument and Professional Audio markets. Presenting sponsors are The Village Studios, West L.A. Music and Westlake Professional Sales. Co-sponsors include such leading professional audio manufacturers/institutions and other corporate support as Harman International brands AKG Acoustics, JBL, and Lexicon; Honda Acura; ELS; Avid®; Music Marketing; Shure Incorporated; Iron Mountain; Korg USA; PMC; Prism Sound; Mix Magazine; and Pro Sound News. Additional sponsors will be announced soon.

"The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing provides a voice for those involved in every aspect of the recording process," states Maureen Droney, Senior Executive Director of the P&E Wing. "This year's honoree, T Bone Burnett, is a 10-time GRAMMY Award® winner who is revered for the quality and integrity of his work. His career spans 40 years, yet he remains on the cutting edge and is eminently respected by his peers. I can’t think of a better individual to represent the spirit of this event, which celebrates the people who work behind the scenes to create music."

Droney continued, reflecting on the P&E Wing's first decade: "The music production industry has faced enormous challenges in the ten years we've been here, and it continues to face new technical, legislative and economic tests today. We are very fortunate to have some extraordinary sponsors who also represent the spirit of this event, and whose support makes this evening, and many of the P&E Wing’s initiatives, possible. The P&E Wing provides The Academy and the industry with the resources and expertise with which to address many of the industry's challenges, and that's something we'll continue to do as we go forward into the next ten years."