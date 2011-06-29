Going Strong: Matrox Celebrates Its 35th Anniversary

Montreal-based high-tech electronics company continues to deliver innovative graphics, video and imaging/machine vision solutions to customers worldwide

With the introduction of Matrox's first product Video RAM (a specialized video display device for first-generation microcomputers) in 1976, co-founders Branko Matic and Lorne Trottier launched a company that has continued to develop innovative, industry-leading products over the last 35 years. The company's three divisions—Matrox Graphics, Matrox Imaging, and Matrox Video—now provide specialized hardware and software solutions for use in an array of professional markets, including media and entertainment, finance, digital signage, medical imaging, manufacturing, factory automation, security, government, and enterprise computing.

Since 1976, Matrox has earned its reputation as an industry leader by consistently meeting customer requirements for pioneering technology and the highest standards of manufacturing. Despite the fast-paced, increasingly complex challenges companies face within the high-technology sector, Matrox continues to deliver reliable, high-quality products aimed at solving specific, real-world industry issues.

Matrox's success is ensured by the calibre of its solutions, commitment to customers' needs, and a willingness to optimize every aspect of its business operations. The company's proven track record assures customers that Matrox will continue to meet their specifications for performance, value, and service now—and in the future.

About Matrox

Established in 1976, Matrox has many years of experience building innovative, award-winning hardware and software solutions under three successful divisions: Matrox Graphics, a multi-display graphics leader of add-in graphics cards, external multi-display adapters, KVM extenders, and video wall controller boards for professional environments; Matrox Imaging, a leading developer of component-level solutions for machine vision, image analysis, medical imaging, and video surveillance; and Matrox Video, a technology leader in the field of HD and SD digital video hardware and software for a full range of content creation and delivery platforms. Matrox is a privately held company headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with representation and offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit Matrox.