Avid Customers Take Home Top Honors at 2010 Entertainment Industry Awards

Creative teams behind projects such as Avatar, The Hurt Locker and the albums of Beyonce, Green Day and Taylor Swift among this season’s honorees and winners

TEWKSBURY, Mass., March 8, 2010 – The 2010 awards season once again marked tremendous accomplishment for Avid® customers across the music, film and television industries, with the success of films like The Hurt Locker, which took home six Oscar® statuettes, Avatar and Up; and musical projects like Grammy® winning Taylor Swift’s Album of the Year, ‘Fearless’; Kings of Leon’s Record of the Year, ‘Use Somebody’; and Green Day’s Best Rock Album, ‘21st Century Breakdown.’

Collectively, Avid customers took home more than 50 awards at the 2010 Grammy, Oscar and ACE Awards in categories that included:

• Oscar wins for ‘Best Motion Picture,’ ‘Achievement in Sound Mixing,’ ‘Achievement in Sound Editing’ and ‘Achievement in Film Editing.’

• Grammy wins for ‘Record of the Year’ and ‘Album of the Year.’

• ACE Eddie wins for ‘Best Edited Feature Film’ and ‘Best Edited One-Hour Series for Commercial Television.’

82nd Annual Academy Awards®

2010 Oscar winners in the Best Motion Picture, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Film Editing and Music (Song and Score) categories were all created with a variety of Avid audio and video solutions, including Media Composer® and Pro Tools® software. Sweeping wins across eight major categories and grabbing more than 35 Academy Award® nominations, this year’s honored films include Avatar (check out Avid’s Webcast with Avatar editors), District 9, The Hurt Locker, Precious, and Up in the Air.

The Hurt Locker Editor Chris Innis took home the Oscar for ‘Achievement in Film Editing’ and blogged about her days leading up to the big night on Avid.com.

“With more than 200 hours of raw handheld 16mm footage and between four and seven cameras rolling for 12 hours a day, it was critical that we concentrate on the storytelling rather than fretting about the technical requirements of media management,” said Innis, who co-edited with Bob Murawski. “Avid Media Composer helped us keep a handle on all of the footage across multiple countries and continents, without losing our minds. Media Composer is a rock solid platform that we both have used for many years, so we were able to focus on what we do best—creative editing.”

52nd Grammy Awards

Avid Pro Tools software was at the heart of the creative recording and/or mixing production process for the majority of this year’s Grammy winning and nominated projects including Beyonce’s ‘Halo,’ Kings of Leon’s ‘Use Somebody,’ Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless,’ Green Day’s ‘21st Century Breakdown,’ and Jay-Z, Kanye West and Rihanna’s ‘Run this Town’ among others.

"As a producer, it's really great to work with a band that is as passionate, creative and professional as Green Day. They have a real fire going and they burn hard in the studio,” said Producer Butch Vig. “Recording ‘21st Century Breakdown’ in Pro Tools HD was an obvious choice for us to capture that vibe. On the production side, Pro Tools HD combines stability with the highest level of sonic quality available, and it allowed us to track with zero latency at any point in the recording process...a real must when you're trying to capture one of those perfect musical moments in the studio. Without a doubt, Pro Tools HD is the only platform that could have taken ‘21st Century Breakdown’ from creation to production to final mix without any compromise."

60th Annual ACE Eddie Awards

The ACE Eddie Awards recognize the most accomplished editors in television and film. This year’s honorees included editors Debra Neal-Fisher for The Hangover, Chris Innis and Bob Murawski for The Hurt Locker, Kevin Nolting for UP and Louis Cioffi for Dexter.