DTS Promotes Brian Towne to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

DTS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSI), a digital technology company dedicated to delivering the ultimate entertainment experience, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brian Towne to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

In his new role, Towne will focus on further strengthening the company's organization and team capabilities by refining its strategy and go-to-market execution. He will also be engaging with key strategic partners and stakeholders inside and outside the company.

"Under Brian's leadership over the past seven years, we have enjoyed tremendous growth, adapted to significant change and evolution in our business, and realized significant success," says Jon Kirchner, Chairman and CEO of DTS, Inc. "This promotion recognizes Brian's important leadership contribution and his tireless efforts toward realizing these outcomes."

Towne, who previously held the position of Executive Vice President and General Manager at DTS, will continue to oversee all licensing, marketing and product management efforts on a day-to-day basis at DTS.

"Since I began at DTS, I have witnessed first-hand this company's commitment to bringing its customers best-in-class audio technology," says Towne. "DTS has evolved so much in the last few years, entering new markets and expanding our presence in the digital technology landscape. I am honored to take on this new role and plan to help the company as we continue our rapid growth."

Towne first came to DTS in 2003 as the company's Senior Vice-President, Consumer / Pro Audio Division and soon after moved into his role as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Division before taking on his position as Executive Vice President and General Manager in 2009. Prior to his time at DTS, Towne has served as Director of Product Management at Kenwood USA Corporation and has also held various research and development and marketing positions at Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. and served as an Electronics Specialist in the United States Marine Corps.