BEXEL COMPLETES MULTIMILLION DOLLAR EVERTZ ROUTERS AND PROCESSING EQUIPMENT PURCHASE FOR US OPEN TENNIS DEBUT

BURBANK, CA, SEPTEMBER 1, 2011— Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group’s Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, announced the completion of a major investment of more than two million dollars in Evertz high-quality digital broadcast products. The new equipment is making its debut during the 2011 US Open Tennis tournament.

The purchase includes Evertz's flagship EQX 256 x 256 routing system and the Evertz EMR 160 x 288 routing system. Both systems include 288 x 288 AES audio plus analog and MADI audio capabilities with over 100 remote panels.

“These new Evertz systems and products are part of our strategy to expand our turnkey systems,” says Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer, Bexel. "These solutions are central to our new flypacks going forward. The seamless integration between the routers, multiviewers and terminal equipment made Evertz the logical choice."

As part of the investment, Bexel also acquired Evertz VIP multiviewers, test signal generators, audio and video DAs and a variety of processing and conversion equipment. These routers can be easily expanded for future productions as needed.

Following the US Open Tennis tournament, Bexel plans to use the equipment at the Pan American Games and the PGA Grand Slam of Golf tour in Bermuda. In 2012, Bexel plans to add more routing capacity to its inventory as part of an expansion of its flypack systems in preparation for the upcoming Summer Olympics.

