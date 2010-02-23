SOLID STATE LOGIC PROMOTES GEORGE HORTON TO VICE PRESIDENT, WESTERN REGION & LATIN AMERICA

George will Lead Broadcast and Music Console Sales

LOS ANGELES – Solid State Logic is pleased to announce the promotion of George Horton to Vice President, Western Region & Latin America. Horton has had a very successful career with SSL since 1988, with positions in manufacturing, test/quality control, service and sales.

“George has been an integral part of SSL’s continued success over the years,” says Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL, Inc. “In his new position, George will be able to bring his experience and passion for SSL products to a new level that will benefit our growing client base in his service region.”

Horton’s responsibilities in the United States will include large format console operations encompassing Duality SE, C200 and C300 products for the Western Region and broadcast console operations for the C10 HD and C100 HDS in Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, New Mexico, Texas, Hawaii and Utah. In Latin America, George will be responsible for the large format console business in Mexico and South America. This includes C10 HD, C100 HDS, C200, C300, AWS 900+ SE and Duality SE.

“It is a very exciting time at SSL, especially in the broadcast market,” says Horton. “With the C100 HDS, we have had a very powerful platform to address the high end stations and networks. Being scalable, it has allowed us access to a range of alternative operations such as churches and live installations. Now, with the new Blackrock Engine and the new C10 HD console, we have the ability to reach an even more diverse client base. I am particularly excited about developing partnerships in Latin America to address new markets. In the Western Region, we are also looking to expand our work with system integrators and audio specialist companies as we wish to make it easier than ever to experience and work with SSL technology and workflows. It is a great pleasure and privilege to work with a company such as SSL as there are amazing people we work with inside and outside the company.”

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solid-state-logic.com.