Blackmagic Design Announces Pocket UltraScope

NAB 2010, Las Vegas, USA - April 12, 2010 - Blackmagic Design today announced Pocket UltraScope, the world’s first portable USB 3.0 notebook PC based waveform monitor with 6 independent powerful real time scopes such as parade, waveform, vector, histogram, audio and picture for only US$595.

Pocket UltraScope is a small pod with a 3 Gb/s SDI input that connects to any USB 3.0 computer for professional waveform monitoring. When running on a notebook or desktop PC with a 1920 x 1080 display, Pocket UltraScope allows simultaneous display of 6 waveform views including: RGB/YUV parade display, composite waveform, vector, histogram, 8 channel audio meters, stereo audio scope and picture view. When used with smaller screens, Pocket UltraScope allows a smaller 2 view window to be selected.

Pocket UltraScope automatically detects the input video format, and switches between SD, HD and 3 Gb/s 1080p SDI formats. Blackmagic UltraScope is technically accurate, which is perfect for master monitoring and quality control tasks.

When running on-set, behind racks, or in other difficult locations, Pocket UltraScope is the ideal solution for portable waveform monitoring, because it easily plugs into notebook computers and powers from the notebook computer battery via the USB 3.0 connection. Pocket UltraScope is small and accurate, and makes a perfect portable solution for post production and broadcast facilities.

“Ever since we introduced UltraScope at last years NAB, I have wanted to do a portable version. Now with USB 3.0 the technology has caught up to allow us to be able to do it! ”, said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design, “I think this is a revolutionary product, as now broadcasters and post production facilities have a truly portable waveform monitoring solution that’s accurate and affordable!”

Pocket UltraScope Key Features

• 3G SDI (3 Gb/s) input, supports automatic switching between SD and HD.

• 8 channels of SDI audio.

• USB 3.0 connection to desktop and notebook computers.

• Powers via USB 3.0 connection, allows powering via notebook battery.

• Full 10 bit quality, with display of detected video standard.

• Includes parade, waveform, vector, histogram, audio and video scopes

• Supports Windows computers.

Availability and Price

Pocket UltraScope will be available in early May for US$595 from all Blackmagic Design resellers.

Press Photography

Product photos of the Pocket UltraScope, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagic-design.com/press/resources/images.