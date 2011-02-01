Lightworks Editor Tariq Anwar Receives Eddie, BAFTA and Academy Award Nominations for "The King's Speech"

Multi-award nominee Tariq Anwar leveraged Lightworks’ superior editing capabilities to bring the historic film to life

Boston, MA – EditShare®, the technology leader in cross platform collaborative editing and shared media storage, extends its sincerest congratulations to The King’s Speech editor Tariq Anwar on his trio of award nominations, which include ACE (American Cinema Editors) Eddie, BAFTA (The British Academy of Film and Television Arts) and Academy Award® considerations.

Academy and Emmy® award-winning Lightworks was introduced in 1989 as the first and most advanced professional editing system on the market. Its intuitive controls, real-time synchronization, and editing features remain unmatched by top industry alternatives. Anwar utilized Lightworks to edit The King’s Speech, which received a total of 14 BAFTA and 12 Academy Award nominations this year, including the coveted “Best Film” and “Best Picture” categories.

EditShare had a chance to chat with Anwar about his multifaceted editing background. Please visit: http://www.lightworksbeta.com/spotlight to read the full “Spotlight” interview.

Lightworks Open Source

Lightworks recently announced its first step in the rollout of Lightworks Open Source – the freely available Lightworks 2010 – available exclusively to those who have registered via the website. Registrants can familiarize themselves with the Lightworks editing system and view the new features and enhancements that have transformed Lightworks into the industry’s most advanced editing solution.

For more information about the Lightworks Open Source project, please visit: http://www.editshare.com/lightworks.

