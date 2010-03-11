Vaddio Announces Arctic White Version of ClearVIEW HD-18

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (March 11, 2010) – Vaddio, the leading manufacturer and OEM distributor of specialty PTZ cameras and high-end camera control systems, just released the new Arctic White version of the ClearVIEW HD-18 high-definition robotic PTZ camera.

“As we ramped up production of the HD-18, a number of customers have asked for a white version,” explained President of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “Depending on the project, the Arctic White provides our customers an additional color option.”

Due to popular demand, Vaddio released a white version of the ClearVIEW HD-18. The ClearVIEW HD-18W has all the same features and functions as the existing ClearVIEW HD-18 including, a 1/3˝, 1.3 megapixel CCD imaging sensor, a glass multi-element wide dynamic zoom lens (18x optical), a tally light and a 1.8-lux rating, providing superior images in a wide range of high-definition video applications.

The ClearVIEW HD-18 cameras are the only multi-format PTZ cameras that deliver component HD in 1080p, 1080i or 720p and simultaneous SD video. Control runs via VISCA command protocol or the IR remote that is supplied. High-torque, micro-stepper precision robotics enhance performance with smooth pan/tilt operation for accurate camera movement and control. The HD-18 is compatible with any Polycom or TANDBERG videoconferencing codec.

The new ClearVIEW HD-18W is also available as WallVIEW SR (Short Range) and WallVIEW CCU systems. The SR version provides power to the camera, and component HD video back to the Quick-Connect SR up to 100 feet over a single CAT-5 cable. Both the SR and CCU versions utilize the EZ-Port on the back of the camera, making installation even easier. An additional EZIM card for power and video, plugs into the back of the camera for the CCU system. The Quick-Connect CCU unit provides power, control and video up to 500 feet over CAT-5 cabling to the camera. In addition the CCU allows the user to adjust red and blue gain, pedestal, gamma, chroma, knee, iris and gain on the camera module and allows up to three scene settings to be stored in the CCU.

