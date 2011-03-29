Nevion adds powerful video service management solutions

New video-over-IP monitoring and expanded element management enhance Ventura solutions

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, March 28, 2011: Nevion, formerly Network/VPG, a leading video transport provider for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide, will debut new video networking management solutions and enhancements to existing element management modules at the 2011 NAB Show (booth #SU7217, Las Vegas Convention Center, April 11-14). Innovations supporting best-in-class, integrated service and element management solutions are proof of Nevion’s commitment to delivering fully-managed video networking across all network infrastructures.

New to the FCS in-service monitoring product family, the FCS250-IP provides video over IP monitoring capabilities. The FCS250-IP module installs into any Ventura chassis, making it ideally suited for remote deployment in conjunction with Nevion's video-over-IP transport solutions. The new module supports full wire-speed monitoring of up to 512 IP flows on an electrical or optical network interface, and performs analysis of video-over-IP traffic on Ethernet, IP, UDP and RTP layers. An essential subset of the TR101-290, priority checks are performed in real time for all detected transport streams.

The FCS250-IP complements similar modules from Nevion that monitor ASI or SDI transport streams, and the FCS1000-PLUS, a 1RU unit that monitors all three types of traffic.

Nevion’s Advanced Element Management System (AEMS) is upgraded for 2011 with new features to improve operation and maintenance of Ventura platform solutions. A state-of-the-art, user-friendly interface is introduced for configuration of modules with a large number of parameters. Nevion’s AEMS 2.0 also features enhanced support for SNMP, and new security and card-maintenance functionality.

During NAB, Nevion will also announce another major product launch in the management and control area.

Nevion’s family of control, monitoring and management solutions includes the compact, high density FCS1000-PLUS, which delivers cost-effective video service monitoring of IP as well as DVB-ASI and HD/SD-SDI signals. Putting customers firmly in control of network assets, Nevion’s DataMiner platform provides an overall solution for monitoring the entire video transport chain and comes pre-configured with Nevion equipment.

