Brainstorm Introduces SR-112 Time Code Distripalyzer and DCD-12 Word Clock Distributor

New Versions of Industrywide Favorites for Time Code and Clocking Solutions

Brainstorm Electronics, the world leader in time code and clocking solutions, exhibited two new products at the 2011 AES Convention in NYC.

Brainstorm SR-112

Brainstorm's new SR-112 Time Code Distripalyzer, replaces the industry standard SR-15+. It is a time code reader, distributor, reshaper, analyzer and generator all in a 1U rack mount device. The analyzer indicates format, frame rate, errors and video phase and outputs a comprehensive report; the 1x12 distributor reshapes the signal; the optional generator repairs drop-outs and generates new code. All SMPTE and EBU SD/HD rates are supported. Ethernet is included for reporting and to set parameters and update firmware.

Brainstorm DCD-12

The new single domain DCD-12 Word Clock Distributor/Generator is an excellent companion for the popular DCD-8 an dincludes the same exceptional jitter rejection. The DCD-12 can run as a master generator on internal crystal or locked to an external reference such as WC, Video Sync (HD & SD), AES31, S/PDIF, 10 MHz (GPS or Rubidium clock). The rate of the reference (input) is "learned" by the DCD-12 automatically while the output rate can be identical or set independently. Ethernet is included to monitor and set parameters and update firmware.

About Brainstorm

Brainstorm products deliver complete solutions for all sync requirements in the post- production, recording and broadcast environments. Designed for operations ranging from audio recording studios to large post-production houses and major broadcast facilities or remotes, Brainstorm offers the most comprehensive package for all clocking needs, providing versatility in the widest range of applications.

For more info about Brainstorm, visit distributor plus24:

http://www.plus24.net or phone 323.845.1171