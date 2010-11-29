MSG MEDIA INSTALLS SOLID STATE LOGIC C100 HDS CONSOLE IN NEW STUDIO SPACE

MSG Media has Based Audio Strategy on SSL

NEW YORK – MSG Media has based its entire HD audio strategy on three Solid State Logic C100 Digital Broadcast Consoles to service the audio needs of its massive new studio complex. As part of this initiative, MSG Media is currently installing a new 32-fader, C100 HDS with two Alpha-Link Live I/O units and an extensive MORSE Router system with Stage Boxes. MSG Media encompasses three HD channels: the MSG channel, MSG Plus and Fuse, the music/entertainment channel. The new C100 HDS console joins two C100 HD consoles already in use for live broadcast and support programming for the network.

“Our new studios feature two original C100 HD consoles and we have just installed a new C100 HDS,” says Michael Mitchell, chief engineer for MSG Media. “We have an extremely demanding production and post production schedule, and the SSL consoles afford us very worthwhile efficiencies for our different programming missions. They also consistently deliver great sound.”

The C100 HDS is located in the “multi-purpose” room and will be used primarily for live audio mix, voice over and SAP. For example, when Fuse puts on a live show from within the studio complex, the C100 HDS will be used as a sub mix feed into either of the main control rooms so the main program audio mixer can concentrate on the entire show. All three audio control rooms are tied together through a MORSE Routing and Audio Asset Sharing system to present unified resources for any application.

“We have tied our audio assets together to all of the production aspects of Fuse, MSG Network and MSG Plus, in such a way that from any room, anybody can do whatever they need to do,” explains Mitchell. “This allows us to streamline our studio scheduling. We’ve gone to great lengths to make sure the consoles offer the same configurations and resources so the engineering staff can move between studios efficiently.”

The three audio control rooms service two production studios within the studio complex in the 11 Penn Plaza building and are connected through fibre to two studios in the Madison Square Garden arena, located just across the street from the Penn Plaza building. When the full renovation of the Garden is complete, the audio resources will also connect to a new glass, walk-off studio for interviews with the players and concert performers. MSG Media has also installed a Stage Box for interviews outside 11 Penn Plaza under the FUSE sign.

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.