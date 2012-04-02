Broadcast Minds event to examine future of television at 2012 NAB Show

NewTek will hold its third annual Broadcast Minds event in Las Vegas during 2012 NAB 2012, on Tuesday, April 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel.

This year’s event will feature an interactive conversation between industry experts, including MTV, Turner Sports, Yamaha, and actor and Web chat show host Kevin Pollak. Podcaster, broadcaster and TWiT.tv founder, Leo Laporte, will moderate the panel discussion.

Broadcast Minds brings together some of the world’s most influential people who are successfully producing original television for broadcast over the Internet — and building loyal viewing audiences across the globe.

This year, NewTek has established an online conversation destination for Broadcast Minds on Twitter, using the #bcminds hashtag, where the greater community can share thoughts about creating online television and best practices for how to stream live video. The panelists will monitor — and periodically join in — the online discussion. Moderator Leo Laporte will also use the online thread as an open forum where people can submit questions for the panelists to answer during the event.

Broadcast Minds 2012 will feature:

• Kevin Pollak, actor and comedian, host of Kevin Pollak’s Chat Show, @KevinPollak

• Jeff Jacobs, MTV Music Group, VP, Production Planning, Strategic Initiatives & Business Operations, @MTV

• Bill Chapman, Turner Studios, VP of Creative Development/Emerging Technologies, @TBSInc

• Jeff Hawley, Yamaha, director, Customer Experience Group, @TheYamahaHub

• Leo Laporte, (moderator), TWiT.TV, podcaster, broadcaster, Chief TWiT and The Tech Guy, @LeoLaporte

While in-person seating is limited, registration is open to the public at on the NewTek website, where viewers can also watch the live video stream of the event.

See NewTek at 2012 NAB Show booth SL5111.