AUDIO-TECHNICA INTRODUCES ITS BP4001 AND BP4002 INTERVIEW MICROPHONES

— The BP4001 Cardioid Dynamic and BP4002 Omnidirectional Dynamic Interview Mics feature exceptional sound quality and extended handle, perfect for on-location interviews and sports broadcasting —

NAB EXPO, LAS VEGAS, NV, April 12, 2010 — Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 45 years, introduces its BP4001 Cardioid Dynamic Interview Microphone and BP4002 Omnidirectional Dynamic Interview Microphone. These professional mics, each featuring extended-length handles, are ideal for all aspects of broadcast and remote newsgathering: on-location interviews, ENG, EFP, sports applications and much more.

The BP4001’s cardioid polar pattern reduces pickup of sounds from the mic’s sides and rear, improving isolation of the desired sound source, and the BP4002’s omnidirectional pattern provides a natural reproduction of surrounding ambience. With both mics, frequency response is tailored for natural, clear, articulate reproduction of spoken words. Also, both microphones provide exceptional isolation from handling noise.

The BP4001 and BP4002 feature a rugged housing with hardened-steel grille, standing up to field use, and an integral windscreen that protects against wind and breath noise. Output is 3-pin XLRM-type connection. Included are a windscreen, carrying case, protective pouch and professional stand clamp.

Audio-Technica’s BP4001 Cardioid Dynamic Interview Microphone and BP4002 Omnidirectional Dynamic Interview Microphone will both be available Summer 2010, and both at the same MSRP of $259.00. For more information, please visit www.au dio-technica.com.