Gepco® and Tower Products, Inc.: Extending a Winning Partnership

DES PLAINES, ILLINOIS, SEPTEMBER 26, 2011 — Gepco International and General Cable are pleased to announce the extension of its distribution partnership with Tower Products, Inc. to include Upstate NY (excluding NYC), New Hampshire, Vermont, Maryland, New Jersey (excluding Northern NJ), Pennsylvania, Northern Virginia, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“With the addition of Tower Products, Inc. as our northeastern distributor of Gepco® Brand audio, video and networking cabling solutions, we ensure that our northeast broadcast customers receive first-rate service and support,” said Glen Powers, Director of Sales, Gepco Brand Products.

For over 25 years, Tower Products Inc. has been serving customers’ electronic, communications and broadcast cable needs. Throughout its history, Tower Products, Inc. has emerged as one of the most respected industry leaders in the development and marketing of high-end digital audio and video cables for the broadcast market. With a knowledgeable experienced staff dedicated to providing the best in customer service and support, Tower is the first choice for broadcast cable and connectivity products.

“We are pleased to be partnering with a broadcast solutions provider like Gepco, adding to our already extensive product offering,” said Andrew Barth, Vice President of Sales, Tower Products, Inc. “We will work hard at making this transition seamless to existing Gepco users.”

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories. Gepco was acquired by General Cable in August 2009.

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.