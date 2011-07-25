Net Insight and Dimetis partnership offers enhanced end-to-end provisioning with built-in scheduling and booking

Net Insight, a leading developer of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announced a partnership with Dimetis to further improve end-to-end provisioning with built-in scheduling and booking of media resources.

Dietzenbach, Germany – July 25th, 2011 – Net Insight, a leading developer of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announced a partnership with Dimetis to further improve end-to-end provisioning with built-in scheduling and booking of media resources.

The partnership between Net Insight and Dimetis will benefit the network owners in the media and broadcast industry. Network management functionality is essential for ensuring a high-qualitative end-to-end delivery of media and is becoming an integrated part of companies’ media workflow. The integration between the Nimbra platform and BOSS LINK Manager® combines a high performance transport solution with a state-of-the-art control software that optimizes the media content flow across the video facilities and the communication network, facitilitating media exchange usages and operational efficiencies. The solution also facilitates end-user scheduling and booking.

Net Insight VP Business Developer and founder, Per Lindgren, comments, “Our partnership with Dimetis brings considerable value to our offering and our customers by enabling scheduling and booking of Nimbra network resources for on-demand services.”

Dr. Shahin Arefzadeh, Dimetis CTO/COO, concludes “We have found Net Insight’s Nimbra platform to be a well-proven transport solution, guaranteeing reliability and scalability. Wherever Net Insight and Dimetis solutions are harmonically integrated like for example in the extensive network of Hibernia Media customers get an optimal solution for network control.”

More information about the products:

With the Nimbra(TM) family of products, Net Insight delivers the world´s most efficient and scalable transport solution for Broadcast and IP Media, Digital Terrestrial TV, Mobile TV and IPTV/CATV networks. Encompassing a full range of multiservice transport equipment, the Nimbra(TM) platform enables delivery of video voice and datafrom the core backbone to the end customer, supporting smooth migration from legacy technologies to IP infrastructures. With the industry’s highest bandwidth utilization for advanced multimedia services in transport networks and for distribution, the Nimbra(TM) platform allows up to 50% operational cost cut still assuring 100% Quality of Service.

Dimetis BOSS LINK Manager® is the perfect software solution to dynamically configure, schedule, monitor and control the flawless transfer of IP, audio and video services throughout any mix of networks. BOSS LINK Manager® provides a complete inventory of all managed objects for easy provisioning of secure point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connections at any bandwidth rate, as well as for essential network monitoring and control via an intuitive GUI that features graphical and textual views of the entire system and of all devices and connections at different levels of detail. BOSS LINK Manager® is optimized for broadcasters, carrier grade multi-server, multitenancy, and cloud based applications, also available as a Lite version.

For further information, please contact:

Per Lindgren, VP Business Development and founder of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, per.lindgren @netinsight.net

About Net Insight

Net Insight delivers the world’s most efficient and scalable transport solution for Broadcast and IP Media, Digital Terrestrial TV, Mobile TV and IPTV/CATV networks.

Net Insight products truly deliver 100 percent Quality of Service with three times improvement in utilization of bandwidth for a converged transport infrastructure. Net Insights Nimbra™ platform is the industry solution for video, voice and data, reducing operational costs by 50 percent and enhancing competitiveness in delivery of existing and new media services.

More than 130 world class customers run mission critical video services over Net Insight products in over 50 countries. Net Insight is quoted on the NASDAQ OMX, Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.netinsight.net

About Dimetis GmbH

Dimetis is the IP Broadcast Leader, providing standard-based Operational Support Systems (OSS) for telco and broadcast industry. Our software solutions manage most of the public broadcast TV in D-A-CH on the distribution side. With 2 million IPTV subscribers, our pioneer solution in streaming/IPTV is the global leading deployment.

Dimetis contribution suite dynamically moves live content as well as large files from anywhere to anywhere combining different technologies. With 10000 managed services per day, Dimetis flagship product innovates the market in content moving space.

“Everything we have developed in the last 25 years in network management comes down to a simple finger touch. Our software is beautifully designed, easy to use and scalable,” comments Dr. Shahin Arefzadeh, Dimetis CTO/COO.

For more information, please visit: http://www.dimetis.com

Dimetis Press Contact:

Maria Monaco

Dimetis GmbH

Phone: +49 6074 3010-0

marketing@dimetis.de