Comtech EF Data, O3b Networks announce partnership agreement

Comtech EF Data has announced a new partnership agreement with O3b Networks for the provision of modems, Advanced VSAT Solutions and RF products.

The Comtech EF Data products compatible with O3b satellite networks are commercially available today, providing users with confidence that what they deploy now can be used on O3b networks later.

Telecommunications operators and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) that currently own or plan to purchase the CDM-625 advanced satellite modem, the CDM-750 advanced high-speed trunking modem or the advanced VSAT solutions to enable mobile backhaul or trunking over Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) satellites can have confidence that the products will be compatible with O3b satellite networks when available.

The modems and Advanced VSAT Solutions feature compression and optimization functionality developed specifically for mobile backhaul and trunking applications. Comtech EF Data is working with users now to assist with the network design using O3b network capacity.

O3b Networks is building a next-generation network that combines the reach of satellite with the speed of fiber. The services will enable emerging market telecommunication operators and ISPs to make the Internet a truly global and universal experience.