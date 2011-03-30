GENELEC OFFERS ITS NEW BROADCASTPAK, FEATURING FIVE 8030A ACTIVE MONITORS AND 7050B ACTIVE SUBWOOFER

NATICK, MA, March 28, 2011 — Genelec, the world’s longstanding pioneer in active monitoring, offers its new BroadcastPak. Composed of five 8030A Bi-Amplified Monitors and a 7050B Active Subwoofer, the BroadcastPak offers a space-saving 5.1 monitoring solution, ideal for multi-channel editing rooms, mobile recording trucks and other mixing environments where space may be at a premium.

Genelec’s successful PowerPak, featuring 8030A Monitors and a 7060B Sub, has enjoyed tremendous popularity among many different mixing markets. User feedback indicated that a similar solution with a smaller footprint might appeal to a different set of mixers, most notably the broadcast market, so the 7060B was replaced with a 7050B (which is significantly smaller) for the BroadcastPak.

The very compact 8030A is a powerful, yet compact bi-amplified nearfield monitor system ideal for broadcast mix, project and home studios, workstations, installations and surround sound monitoring. The MDE™ (Minimum Diffraction Enclosure™) aluminum die-cast enclosure has rounded edges and a gently curved front and sides to achieve a very smooth frequency response and superb imaging qualities with minimized cabinet edge diffraction. Like all Genelec 8000 Series monitors, the 8030A also features the advanced Genelec Directivity Control Waveguide™ (DCW™), a revolutionary flow-optimized reflex port design, optimized die-cast aluminum structure with extremely durable semi-matte finish and acoustically optimized metal grilles. Low distortion drivers are driven by dedicated dual 40 Watt amplifiers after sophisticated filtering. Magnetic shielding, overload protection circuitry and versatile room response controls — so critical for smaller rooms — are standard. The versatile mounting features include integrated rear support points for wall and floor stands plus a further 3/8" thread for mounting on the cabinet base.

The Genelec 7050B LSE™ subwoofer extends the LF response down to 25 Hz with amazing bass articulation. This is made possible in such a compact enclosure thanks to Genelec's patented Laminar Spiral Enclosure (LSE) technology. With five main input channels and an LFE channel with 85/120 Hz reproduction bandwidth selection, the 7050B is designed to complement Genelec’s 8020A or 8030A Active Monitors. The subwoofer features a single 8" (205mm) proprietary driver with a 70 Watt power amplifier. It has a frequency response from 25 Hz - 85 Hz (± 3dB), and the ability to deliver short term sine wave of 100 dB SPL in half space at 1 meter. Like all Genelec LSE active subwoofers, the 7050B also features extremely low distortion.

The Genelec BroadcastPak is now available with a U.S. MSRP of $5350.00. For more information, please visit www.genelecusa.com.