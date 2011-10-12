Triveni Digital CTO Rich Chernock to Present at ATSC Boot Camp

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Oct. 12, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that the company's CTO, Richard Chernock, will present at the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Boot Camp, a daylong event co-hosted on Oct. 13 by Iowa Public Television in Johnston, Iowa. During a session on ATSC fundamentals, Chernock will present an overview of the role and importance of PSIP metadata and closed captioning data through today's broadcast systems.

"The ATSC Boot Camp will give attendees an overview of ATSC basics, discuss current developments and their implementation in today's stations, and look ahead toward ATSC 3.0 standards activity that will define the next generation of broadcasting," said Chernock. "I look forward to this opportunity to help inform the broadcaster community about the technologies and standards driving our industry."

The ATSC Boot Camp will start with a review of fundamentals of the ATSC standard, including modulation, PSIP, closed captioning, and AC-3 audio technologies, after which Chernock and other speakers will review current work on Mobile DTV, 3DTV, and audio loudness. Among the topics discussed will be ongoing standards developments on ATSC 2.0, which includes broadcast-related connected TV opportunities, non-real-time capabilities, advanced codecs, and other backwards-compatible enhancements, as well as the new initiative for ATSC 3.0 standards for the next generation of broadcast television.

Chernock has held many leadership roles in ATSC and Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), contributing to the creation of standards and practices for DTV, metadata, and monitoring. He currently serves as chair of the ATSC Technology and Standards Group (TSG), the non-real-time services activities within ATSC, and other ad hoc committees within ATSC whose work relates to metadata and transport issues. Chernock also is the founder and chairman of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society Distinguished Lecturer Program.

