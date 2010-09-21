DALET BRIO MAKES ITS DEBUT

Advanced ingest/output technology leverages IT-based hardware adding highly flexible and cost effective mass content ingest and delivery capabilities to Dalet enterprise MAM solutions

Levallois-Perret – September 21, 2010 –Dalet Digital System, one of the leading developers of enterprise Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions for News, Sports and Programming, has announced Dalet Brio, an innovative IT-based input and output video platform. Fully integrated with Dalet Enterprise Edition, the company's all-in-one newsroom, automation and media management solution, Dalet Brio records media in a range of formats and resolutions; performs necessary conversions; stores it either locally or on a central SAN; and then plays it out, again in a range of formats and resolutions. "Dalet Brio is the first product to roll out from our acquisition of Gruppo TNT," says David Lasry, Dalet's CEO. "Developed on a proven technology, Brio adds yet another dimension to the extensive Dalet MAM capabilities. It supports our commitment to offering open, fully integrated IT-based solutions that facilitate large-scale multimedia production and 360° delivery."

Developed on advanced IT-based technology, Brio brings a mature and feature-rich set of capabilities to Dalet Enterprise Edition. Flexible software codecs allow a transparent mix of HD and SD video in multiple formats, with built-in processes for down- and up-conversion. The flexibility drastically eases the transition from SD to HD. Local and centralized storage can be configured to suit a range of requirements. Built-in channel branding and graphic tools are also included. "At Mediaset, we have been using the technology developed by Gruppo TNT for more than 5 years," says Mauro Cassanmagnago, Deputy General Manager – Department of Research & Engineering Director of Videotime S.p.A. - Mediaset Group. "Five years ago we did an extensive search on the market for a system that could give us the flexibility to effectively manage diverse digital formats and content for our sports, playout and entertainment departments. The solution offered by Gruppo TNT turned out to be the most open and adaptable to meet our constantly growing needs. Since then we used the same open IT technology in many different areas. Now there are more than 80 servers in place - including playout, QC, HD studios production, and highly innovative disaster recovery. Now again its flexibility will play an important role in the new Newsroom project."

The open architecture and IT-based hardware allows Dalet Brio to scale up to manage many simultaneous feeds and playout channels. In a MAM workflow, it can be used for mass ingest, QC, and disaster recovery playout. In a newsroom setting, Dalet Brio along with Dalet Ingest and OnAir tools provides feed ingest capabilities coupled with reliable and cost-effective playout for newscast or 24/7 news wheels. Dalet Brio can also extend the port count at existing Dalet systems, in combination with existing supported servers.

About Mediaset

Mediaset is an Italian commercial television network headquartered in Milan. The Mediaset Group operates digital free-to-air generalist television (Canale 5, Italia 1 and Retequattro), broadcast infrastructure management SD & HD (digital DVB-T, DVB-H networks, IP), free digital terrestrial thematic channels (Boing, Iris, LA5, Mediashopping, etc.), and pay-per-view digital terrestrial Premium service (Joy, Mya, Steel, Energy, Emotion, Cinema, Disney,Studio Universal, football, films, theatre, and events on numerous thematic channels). Established in 1992 by Silvio Berlusconi, Mediaset has revenues of €3,882.9 million (2009).

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet's solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards. Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal +, FOX, eTV, NBC Universal, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

High resolution pictures are available on www.dalet.com/press, free of rights For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com