Damon Stewart joins Broadcast Pix

Damon Stewart has joined Broadcast Pix as the company’s western region sales manager.

Stewart has spent more than 15 years working in the professional video industry, including 10 years at Apple in several management positions. For three years, he managed Apple’s pro video and film value-added reseller channel for the western United States. Most recently, he worked at Advanced Digital Video in Roseville, CA, where he provided video production consulting to several California state agencies. Stewart will be based in Roseville, CA.