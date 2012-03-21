Broadcast Pix to feature new Video Control Center 3.0 software

Broadcast Pix will feature its newly introduced Video Control Center 3.0 software for its Granite and Mica Video Control Centers at the 2012 NAB Show.

The new 3.0 software features optimized production control on a touch-screen, voice-automation control of switching and graphics, virtual sets that anyone can customize, and automated, dual-channel graphics that include Daktronics scoreboard integration.

The new touch-screen controls enable operators to control all of these elements on affordable touch-screens. New touch-screen friendly joystick and knobs control robotic cameras and picture-in-picture (PiP) box sizing, while new layering controls simplify placing content into key layers and moving them front to back. There are also new switcher transition controls and enhanced controls for selecting the built-in clip store, animation stores, and Harris or Chyron graphics system.

See Broadcast Pix at 2012 NAB Show booth SL6424.