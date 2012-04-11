Dashwood Announces Native Hardware Support in Stereo3D CAT for Blackmagic Design’s UltraStudio 3D and Decklink Extreme 3D Devices

The award-winning Stereo3D CAT™ 3D calibration and analysis software now natively supports 3D input from Blackmagic Design’s UltraStudio 3D or Decklink Extreme 3D.

Toronto, Canada – April 11, 2012 – Dashwood Cinema Solutions, developer of award-winning stereoscopic software, is pleased to announce 3D input support for Blackmagic Design‘s UltraStudio 3D and Decklink Extreme 3D devices in the Stereo3D CAT v1.1 software update. When Stereo3D CAT is paired with either device on a Mac, users can monitor, calibrate and analyze real-time stereoscopic 3D feeds from dual-SDI or HDMI1.4a 3D cameras.

“Blackmagic Design has set a new standard for affordable, portable, and user-friendly 3D products,” says Tim Dashwood, founder of Dashwood Cinema Solutions. “I really love the idea that anyone with a Thunderbolt-equipped Mac can simply plug in the UltraStudio 3D, patch in a 3D rig or any compatible HDMI1.4a 3D camera, and then monitor or analyze a full-raster live image directly on the screen with Stereo3D CAT. Product integration like this really expands the accessibility of our tools.”

“With the advent of 3D we’re doubling up on everything,” says Director of Photography Bert Dunk ASC, CSC. “Cameras, lighting, cables, it just goes up exponentially once you get into working with mirror rigs, so we are always looking for anything that can reduce the size of these on-set items… smaller pieces of gear, smaller tools to work with that can still do the job. I think that Stereo3D CAT running on a small Macbook and an UltraStudio 3D box is the perfect portable solution for that sort of thing.”

About Stereo3D CAT™

Designed by stereographers for stereographers, the award-winning Stereo3D CAT system is an indispensable calibration, monitoring, and analysis tool for Mac OS X. Its features include the patent pending Alignment Tracker, Stereo3D Visualizer™, Parallax Inspector™, Parallax Line Guides, Depth Analysis, 3D Monitoring Modes, Stereoscopic Waveform/Vectorscope, Geometry Correction and Logging Meta Data Support. Version 1.1 now also supports large format sensors and IMAX screen sizes. Stereo3D CAT also supports input from QuickTime compatible capture devices in addition to Blackmagic Design’s Decklink Extreme 3D and UltraStudio 3D.

Stereo3D CAT™ availability

Stereo3D CAT™ is available now at http://www.dashwood3d.com/stereo3dcat.php. The free version is available for immediate download. For a limited time, licenses purchased online at Dashwood3D.com with the coupon code “NAB2012″ will start at US$999. This offer expires 04/22/12. This offer only applies to Stereo3D CAT licenses and excludes the Dashwood3D Chart.

Dashwood will be showcasing Stereo3D CAT in booth C9510 during the NAB 2012 show held in Las Vegas from April 14-19. Dashwood will also be showcasing its entire new product line, including brand new features in its Stereo3D Toolbox plugin for After Effects, Motion and Final Cut Pro.

To schedule a press briefing with Tim Dashwood during NAB, please contact Erin Shields – erin(at)dashwood3d(dot)com.

Press Kit

A Press Kit with logos, screenshots and photos is available at http://www.dashwood3d.com/Dashwood_Stereo3D_CAT_press_kit.zip

About Dashwood Cinema Solutions

A part of the Noise Industries Development Partner Program since 2009, Dashwood Cinema Solutions is the R&D wing of Tim Dashwood’s Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based production company that specializes in stereoscopic pre-visualization, music videos and film production. Dashwood Cinema Solutions’ mandate is to find solutions to common problems in film production and post-production. Its award-winning flagship product, Stereo3D Toolbox™ is utilized by post-production houses around the world for easy stereoscopic 3D mastering on the Mac platform. For more information about Dashwood Cinema Solutions, please go to http://www.Dashwood3D.com.

Stereo3D Toolbox, Stereo3D CAT, the Dashwood 3D Chart, and Stereo3D Visualizer are trademarks of Dashwood Cinema Solutions, a division of 11 Motion Pictures Limited. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice(at)zazilmediagroup(dot)com

####