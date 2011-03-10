Apantac Debuts TAHOMA-DL “Hybrid” Multiviewer at NAB2011

Apantac LLC will demonstrate its TAHOMA-DL “Hybrid” Multiviewer at NAB2011, booth N2530.

The TAHOMA-DL Hybrid Multiviewer combines monitoring multimedia and broadcast quality inputs on the same multi-image display processing system.

The ability to combine multimedia inputs such as; DVI, VGA, RGB, HDMI, Blu-ray DVD, DVD, component, s-video, as well as broadcast quality 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs makes it an ideal multi-image display processing solution for multi-channel, multi-format live production applications when computer generated inputs and live cameras shots are being switched at the same time.

Apantac will roll-out six TAHOMA-DL models during 2011, and NAB 2011 will see the launch of the first model, the TAHOMA-DL-4+4. This model accepts four multimedia inputs and four broadcast SDI inputs for monitoring on two high resolution displays.

