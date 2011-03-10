Apantac Debuts TAHOMA-Mini-Q Multiviewer at NAB2011

Apantac LLC will demonstrate its new TAHOMA-Mini-Q Multiviewer at NAB2011, booth N2530.

The TAHOMA-Mini-Q is a fixed quad-split Multiviewer that auto-detects four 3G/HD/SD-SDI and composite (PAL / NTSC) signal inputs and displays them as DVI, HDMI, HD-SDI or VGA signals on a single display. It supports output resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 including 1080p.

It can be used as a standalone quad-split Multiviewer or expanded to a full system where up to eight hot-swappable TAHOMA-Mini-Q modules can be combined in a 3RU rack frame with hot swappable redundant power supplies.

The TAHOMA-MiniQ is based on the standard Apantac TAHOMA architecture, which divides operational modules into specific video processing and control elements and includes features such as;

- built-in CATx extenders to extend and display video signals up to 115 feet away from the Multiviewer

- automatic input aspect ratio detection

- variety of control and configuration methods

- 3G ready – upgrade at any time

- Decode and display 16 channels of embedded audio per SDI input

For more information, visit Apantac at NAB 2011 booth number N2530.