Apantac Debuts TAHOMA-Mini-Q Multiviewer at NAB2011
Apantac LLC will demonstrate its new TAHOMA-Mini-Q Multiviewer at NAB2011, booth N2530.
The TAHOMA-Mini-Q is a fixed quad-split Multiviewer that auto-detects four 3G/HD/SD-SDI and composite (PAL / NTSC) signal inputs and displays them as DVI, HDMI, HD-SDI or VGA signals on a single display. It supports output resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 including 1080p.
It can be used as a standalone quad-split Multiviewer or expanded to a full system where up to eight hot-swappable TAHOMA-Mini-Q modules can be combined in a 3RU rack frame with hot swappable redundant power supplies.
The TAHOMA-MiniQ is based on the standard Apantac TAHOMA architecture, which divides operational modules into specific video processing and control elements and includes features such as;
- built-in CATx extenders to extend and display video signals up to 115 feet away from the Multiviewer
- automatic input aspect ratio detection
- variety of control and configuration methods
- 3G ready – upgrade at any time
- Decode and display 16 channels of embedded audio per SDI input
For more information, visit Apantac at NAB 2011 booth number N2530.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox