DPA Upgrades Popular 4099 Instrument Mic Series to d:vote at the 2012 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 16, 2012 – DPA Microphones is pleased to announce the unveiling of its new d:vote range of instrument microphones at the 2012 NAB show (Booth C3436). DPA’s d:vote is perfect for broadcast settings that require mics that are high-quality, discrete and effortless to change. Building on the success of the highly acclaimed 4099 instrument clip mic series, d:vote has enhanced the shock mount to provide even better absorption.

The proliferation of reality-based programming where live musical performances dominate, makes the d:vote a mic that is much needed. Talk and Late Night shows increasingly feature more live music, where musical artists need to set up quickly and have unobtrusive mics. Television programs such as the Tonight Show with Jay Leno continue to rely on DPA instrument microphones. Also, with so many television viewers watching in HDTV with 5.1 sound, only high-quality mics from a company like DPA can deliver the kind of pristine sound that they desire.

In addition to the shock absorption upgrades, the new d:vote instrument microphones now feature a cable available in heavy duty 2.2 mm (0.087 in) and 1.55 mm (0.061 in) diameter versions, which can now be detached from the end of the gooseneck. Further flexibility is available through an extension unit for the gooseneck supplied with the mic, which lengthens its neck by 50 percent.

“After a long introduction, the 4099s have more than tripled in sales over the last two years and the curve is only going up,” says DPA CEO, Christian Poulsen. “When upgrading our mics to the d:vote, we have listened to what our users want, and the new improvements make it even more durable and less sensitive to noise. The new extension unit brings maximum value to demanding applications, achieving just the right sound from the instrument.”

The d:vote condenser mics feature supercardioid polar patterns for highly uniform off-axis frequency response and superior gain-before-feedback. Capable of handling high sound pressure levels, these microphones live up to DPA’s pedigree of breathtaking clarity and richness.

Despite its tiny, discreet size and lightweight design, d:vote is rugged and stable, while the versatile and extendable gooseneck provides stable positioning. The mics can easily be unclipped and repositioned or moved to another instrument with only one hand. d:vote’s microphone mounting system is designed to be extremely gentle, never marring the finish of an instrument.

The MicroDot connector and more than 35 DPA adapters ensure compatibility with just about any wireless system, and the product can also be used as a standard 48V phantom powered microphone via its supplied XLR connector.

ABOUT DPA:

DPA Microphones A/S is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high quality condenser microphones and microphone solutions for professional applications in studio, broadcast, theatre, video/film and sound reinforcement environments. All DPA microphones and components are manufactured at the company’s purpose-built factory in Denmark.