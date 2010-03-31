Ross Video Introduces LiveEDL for the Ross CrossOver Series of Production Switchers

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – March 31, 2010 - Ross Video announces LiveEDL, an option available in v2.5 or later software in the CrossOver Series of compact production switchers.

LiveEDL tracks the actions taken by the operator during a live production, allowing the user to export an Edit Decision text file that can be opened in editing systems like Apple’s Final Cut Studio.

CrossOver’s new ability to lock to house timecode is a significant new development that makes this possible.

“LiveEDL is a unique feature of the CrossOver Series of production switchers,” said David Ross, CEO, Ross Video. “LiveEDL gives editors the ability to quickly access and adjust live edit points, giving them a smoother and more efficient workflow on the post side of their productions.”

About The CrossOver Series

CrossOver is Ross’ line of single MLE production switchers designed for compact studios, outside broadcast vehicles, edit suites and flight packs. Compact, tough, and powerful, the CrossOver Series includes the CrossOver 6, 12, and 16. Highlights of all switchers include a built-in multiviewer, internal up/down conversion, animation stores, UltraChrome Chroma keying, internal reference generators, 2D DVEs, a standalone 2RU chassis, and AI Memory recalls. The CrossOver 16 adds Macros, mnemonic indicators, and more.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

