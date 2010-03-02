SOLID STATE LOGIC IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE OPENING OF THE NEW OFFICE LOCATION IN LOS ANGELES

New Location Offers Expanded Demonstration Rooms and Customer Service

LOS ANGELES – Solid State Logic is proud to announce the opening of the new west coast office location at 3700 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 720 in Los Angeles, CA. The new building offers expanded demonstration facilities to further showcase the successful ‘C’ series digital consoles and full line of industry leading analogue products including the flagship Duality SE, AWS 900+ SE, Matrix and the new X-Patch.

Commenting on the recent move, Piers Plaskitt, CEO of SSL Inc., says, “This is an exciting opportunity for SSL to expand its West Coast office and reaffirms our commitment to our U.S. operations and our planned growth over years to come. The new location offers the ability to provide a more comfortable environment to demonstrate our products. Customer demonstrations are already underway for our new C10 HD broadcast console.”

Solid State Logic is the world’s leading manufacturer of analogue and digital audio consoles and provider of creative tools for music, broadcast and post production professionals. For more information about our award-winning products, please visit: www.solidstatelogic.com.