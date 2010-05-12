Ross Video Releases CrossOver v3.0 Software

News Release

For Immediate Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – May 12, 2010 - Ross Video announces the release of v3.0 Software for the CrossOver family of multi-definition production switchers.

Version 3.0 is now available to all existing and future CrossOver customers, offering a free upgrade to activate an internal multiviewer. The new multiviewer displays any combination of 10 internal or external inputs, with two large boxes at the top and two rows of four boxes along the bottom. Source names are displayed with high resolution fonts as well as red and green tallies.

“Our CrossOver series of compact production switchers has turned out to be a huge success with our customers,” said David Ross, CEO, Ross Video. “With the free v3.0 software upgrade, we are now offering an even more powerful switcher with the option of an internal multiviewer.”

CrossOver 6, 12 and 16 use the same software and can be upgraded in minutes by downloading v3.0 from www.rossvideo.com, saving to a USB flash drive and following the upgrade instructions.

About The CrossOver Series

CrossOver is Ross’ line of single MLE production switchers designed for compact studios, outside broadcast vehicles, edit suites and flight packs. Compact, tough, and powerful, the CrossOver Series includes the CrossOver 6, 12, and 16. Highlights of all switchers include internal up/down conversion, animation stores, UltraChrome Chroma keying, internal reference generators, 2D DVEs, a standalone 2RU chassis, and AI Memory recalls. The CrossOver 16 adds Macros, mnemonic indicators, and more.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

