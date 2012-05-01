Bexel Maintains Commitment to Live Event Production with Purchase of Additional EVS XT3 Server Systems

Million-Dollar Upgrade Designed to Provide Increased Power, Flexibility in Any Production Environment

BURBANK, CA, MAY 1, 2012—Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, announced its recent acquisition of eight EVS XT3 six-channel production servers with 900GB drives, three EVS XS six-channel production servers and a host of IPDirector suites, 24x900GB SAS Expansion chassis, XStoreSE 20TB storage and support equipment. The new equipment purchase is part of Bexel's million-dollar server upgrade, designed to meet industry demand and provide its clients with the latest and fastest platform system on the market today.

“At Bexel, we are continuing our commitment to EVS and our leadership in the live event production space,” says Tom Dickinson, chief technology officer, Bexel. “With several major events up ahead this year, we are taking the opportunity to do a major upgrade of our systems for use in our flypacks and larger system projects. The XT3 is the latest, fastest platform available today and we look forward to offering these servers and other EVS solutions to our clients.”

With its flexible eight-channel SD/HD architecture and six-channel 3D/1080p configuration, the new generation of XT servers combines the EVS series’ world-class speed and reliability with ultimate capability and performance. XT3 integrates today’s top IT and broadcast technologies, offering broadcasters and producers unparalleled motion control and adaptability. All of the EVS XT3 and XS servers will have 900GB SAS disk drives for increased storage capacity.

Based on its unique loop recording technology and powerful networking capabilities, XT3 offers operators complete media control from ingest to playout, including live editing, slow-motion replays, multi-channel playback and transfer to third-party systems such as craft editors, automation, archiving or storage. The XT3 is the first server to natively support such a wide range of codecs without requiring hardware changes, allowing production teams to select among different compression schemes they want to use throughout the entire edit process. Designed to boost broadcasters’ live and near-live production capabilities, XT3 provides operators with the highest available level of bandwidth, flexibility and control.

“We’re pleased to be involved in a long-lasting partnership with Bexel,” said Frederic Garroy, EVS Americas general manager. “Bexel remains committed to EVS’ technology as we provide versatile solutions to capture a wide range of productions from live remote events to studio productions in sports, news, and entertainment. The XT3 server is a must-have solution for customers like Bexel. In today’s broadcasting world, speed, reliability, capability and performance are essential when it comes to providing top-notch programming. ”

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.

About EVS

EVS designs leading broadcast and media production systems for sports, news and TV entertainment. Its innovative Live Slow Motion system revolutionized live broadcasting, and its reliable and integrated tapeless solutions are now widely used for non-linear editing and 3D HD productions across the globe.

The company's dedicated systems offer a complete production platform with live-action replays (including super- and ultra-slow motion), clips creation, fast turnaround editing, content production, asset management, time delay, multi-cam and multi-feed recording, logging, live graphic analysis, digital transmission, multi-format ingest and play-back, as well as second screen delivery. EVS also offers software applications such as IPDirector® and MulticamLSM®, which are designed to control the industry's most robust and flexible production platform, the XT series server. The world's leading broadcasters, including NBC, BSkyB, FOX, RTBF, RTL, NHK, CANAL+, ABC, ESPN, TF1, CCTV, PBS, CBS, BBC, ZDF, Channel One, Channel7, RAI, TVE, NEP, MEDIAPRO, EUROMEDIA, BEXEL, ALFACAM and many others, use EVS' solutions.

The company is headquartered in Belgium and has more than 20 customer support offices across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. EVS currently employs more than 400 professionals and sells its branded products globally.

For more information on EVS, please visit www.evs.tv.