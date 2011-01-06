Ross Video rolls out Vision 2 Live Production Studio

For Immediate Release

News Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – January 6, 2010 - Ross Video introduces the ultimate production system package, combining all of the necessary creative tools into a tightly integrated package – simply connect cameras, displays and the highest quality multi-definition production system is at your fingertips!

“Producers wanting to harness the power of today’s multi-definition production tools often struggle with the complexities introduced when various servers, switchers and graphics systems are combined”, states Nigel Spratling, Switcher Business Development Manager for Ross Video. “Interfaces across different platforms are not always intuitive or user friendly and there are lots of choices out there. By packaging and integrating a production ‘suite’ we have eliminated these concerns and created a powerful yet affordable system that is very easy to use.”

At the center of the system is the elegant Vision 2 control panel with full mnemonics, a 2 MLE QMD chassis loaded with: 16 Multi-Def Inputs, 16 Multi-Def Outputs, 4 Channels of 3D DVE that have Pre-Processor Effects, Key-combiner with intersecting planes, Backside Video, Timelines and 3D Borders. All this yet room to expand, add more I/O and perhaps our fabulous new internal MultiViewers – Dual MultiViewer heads and 24 or 48 inputs - No Problem.

Also included is a SoftMetal Video Server with 1 input channel and 2 output channels for simultaneous playback and program recording. The SoftMetal server is tightly integrated with the Vision for precise and instant control of clip playback during live productions. This server includes 16 channels of digital audio for every video channel and can playback embedded audio and discreet digital audio channels at the same time.

Finally, create incredible graphics with the superb XPression Studio AE SCE system. With XPression, compelling 3D motion graphics, beautiful titles and logos on multiple layers are at your fingertips. Again control is fully integrated with Vision. The XPression Studio AE SCE is a complete hardware/software system with video and alpha outputs and a separate input for including external sources within your designs.

Vision 2 Live Production Studio – Just 9 Rack Units of Pure Production Power.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

-30-

Ross Video Media Contact:

Sara Bell

Media Relations Coordinator

T: +1 613-652-3020

M: +1 613-246-6691

F: +1 613-652-4425

E: sbell@rossvideo.com

www.rossvideo.com